UP: Noida police retains top spot in 112 response for 7th month in row

Noida, Feb 1 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate has retained the first position across Uttar Pradesh for the month of January in terms of response time to emergency calls on the 112 service, officials said on Tuesday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate, spanning an area of 1,442 sq km, has been on the top spot among 75 districts of the state for the seventh month in a row, the officials said.

A local police spokesperson said the 112 service teams get around 400 to 450 emergency events on an average daily. The teams have 65 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers for reaching spots quickly, the official said.

"Keeping in view the safety of women, there are six women-run PRVs (police response vehicles) in the district. Separately there are four PRVs deployed on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and two on the Yamuna Expressway for patrolling and prompt action in case of any emergency," the spokesperson said.

The 112 PRVs deployed under the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate won the 'PRV of the day' title on four different occasions in the month of January 2022, the official said.

During these events, the 112 personnel averted a possible gas cylinder explosion, chased down criminals engaged in animal cruelty and trafficking, reunited a child with his family and busted a gang of highway robbers, according to the official. PTI KIS CK

