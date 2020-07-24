Nurse Harassed In UP's Bulandshahr; Accused Thrashed By Crowd Before Arrest

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly stalking a nurse and passing obscene remarks at her on the road, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the nurse, who works in the civil hospital in the city, was returning home after work but was harassed midway by some men, they said. The healthcare worker raised an alarm, following which some locals also gathered at the spot and outnumbered the culprits.

Videos of the incident that surfaced on social media purportedly showed some members of the public even thrashing the accused men as the nurse confronted them before the police arrived. "One of the accused, identified as Harveer, was soon arrested by the Kotwali Nagar police and sent to jail on Thursday," the Bulandshahr police said in a statement. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354D (stalking a woman), 294 (doing obscene acts or singing obscene songs in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (provocation to breach peace), the police said.

Journalist Shot In Ghaziabad

Three days ago, a Ghaziabad-based journalist - Vikram Joshi, was attacked by group of men and shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The incident which was captured by the street's CCTV, shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime. Previously, Joshi had lodged a complaint against the accused for attempting to molest his niece. The attack happened, days later and nine persons have been arrested.

Joshi, who had suffered injuries to his head, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The station-in-charge who had lodged Joshi's complaint and another police officer, has been suspended for negligence on duty. While Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured that the state government will take strict action against the accused, Opposition leaders - Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for the poor law & order in the state.

MP journalist shot dead

In a shocking development, a journalist named Sunil Tiwari was founded dead at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari on Thursday, as per sources. According to the police's initial report, the murder has been attributed to a family dispute, but sources report that Tiwari had posted a video on social media, two months ago, naming three individuals who were threatening him. Police have identified seven people involved in the murder.

(representative image from PTI)