UP Panchayat Elections: SC Allows May 2 Vote-counting After EC's COVID Protocol Assurance

After observing earlier that "heavens won't fall if the results of UP Panchayat polls are deferred by 2-3 weeks", the top court on Saturday allowed the process of counting of votes starting on the scheduled date - May 2. The SC has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take into note the assurance given by the State Election Commission that necessary measures will take place at counting centres in terms of COVID guidelines.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government and the state Election Commission (SEC) on a plea seeking direction for observance of COVID protocols in the counting of votes on Sunday for a recently concluded Panchayat polls there in view of the second wave of the pandemic. The top court had said that "heavens won't fall if the results of the UP Panchayat Elections is deferred for 2-3 weeks". The results of the local bodies in UP were scheduled for May 2 along with the assembly election results of five states.

The Supreme Court bench was hearing the plea filed by Sachin Yadav challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which had allowed Panchayat elections to continue in the state. “What measures will the State Election Commission take for counting," the bench asked. Referring to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and the consequent burden on the healthcare sector, the plea filed in the top court sought a stay on the Allahabad High Court order which had allowed the election to continue.

This comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh has been reporting a massive surge in fresh COVID-19 cases. Polling for the four-phased Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on April 29. The first phase on April 15 and the second round on April 19 recorded a turnout of 71 per cent. In the third phase on April 26, 73.5 per cent of registered voters turned out to exercise their franchise, officials said.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 12,52,324 positive cases, out of which 9,28,971 have successfully recovered, while 12,570 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 34,372 new cases, 32,494 fresh recoveries and 332 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 3,10,783.

(Image: PTI-Representative)