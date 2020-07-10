UP ADG Briefs Media On Vikas Dubey Encounter, Describes Sequence Of Events

After the dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar has given an official briefing on the sequence of incidents that led to the encounter of the notorious gangster.

Speaking on the encounter, the ADG said, "UP Police and STF were bringing Vikas Dubey to Kanpur, however, police vehicle carrying him turned turtle in the morning around 6.30 in the morning. Due to the accident, the people inside the vehicle were injured. Vikas Dubey snatched a police pistol from the injured personnel and tried to escape. Police team chased and cornered him asking him to surrender. Dubey fired at police and was injured in Police retaliation. He died when the police brought him to hospital. four police personnel have also been injured in the incident. Besides, two STF personnel have also been injured."

Vikas Dubey responsible for killing of 8 policemen

Vikas Dubey a history-sheeter facing over 60 criminal charges, was responsible for the killing of eight police personnel who were a part of the police team that had gone to raid his hideout in Bikru village but was ambushed by Dubey's accomplices. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables were killed.

On the night of July 2, the police team went to raid the residence of Vikas Dubey, however, a JCB machine was placed on the road to block the police vehicle which points out that the criminal and his men already knew of the police' action. When the policemen got down from the vehicle after the roadblock due to JCB machine, Vikas Dubey's henchmen who had already taken a position on the rooftop started firing on the policemen ultimately killing eight of them and injuring seven.

