5,000 Congress Workers Detained By UP Police For Protesting Against Farm Bills In Lucknow

About 100 Congress workers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow following a protest against the Farm Bills. Lucknow police detained the workers after they launched a protest in the Parivartan Chowk area of Lucknow. The protesting Congress worker chanted slogans while failing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The official account of Bundelkhand Congress announced that the President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu and state secretary Akhilesh Shukla was arrested along with several other activists as they were going to spread awareness about the Farm Bills. The arrested Uttar Pradesh Congress leader, Ajay Kumar Lallu tweeted stating that they are not afraid of being arrested by the Police adding that the Farm Bills be withdrawn while calling it 'kaala kanoon'. In a tweet, the UP Congress announced that the state police asked for more buses after taking 25 buses full of protestor into custody. They also added that over a thousand Congress leaders and workers were put under house arrest while accusing BJP of dictatorship. The Varanasi Congress also added that a total of 5000 Congress workers have been arrested from Lucknow and nearby areas. Several videos from the protest and the arrest in Uttar Pradesh against the Farm Bills were shared on the microblogging platform.

भगत सिंह ने कहा है, 'यदि बहरों को सुनाना है तो आवाज़ जोरदार करना होगा।'



आज सड़कें गुलज़ार है किसानों के हक के लिए। कांग्रेसियों का हुजूम उतरा है पूंजीपतियों वाली भाजपा सरकार के ख़िलाफ़।



इन गिरफ्तारियों से हम डरने वाले नहीं। किसान विरोधी काले कानून को वापस लेना होगा। pic.twitter.com/JPHR5HNX7J — Ajay Kumar Lallu (@AjayLalluINC) September 28, 2020

कांग्रेस के लगभग 1000 से ऊपर नेताओं एवं कार्यकर्ताओं को घरों में नजरबंद किया गया।



किसान महाप्रोटेस्ट से डरी योगी सरकार।



किसानों की आवाज उठाने से रोक रही भाजपा सरकार तानाशाही पर उतरी। pic.twitter.com/sWM65GByR5 — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) September 28, 2020

किसान विरोधी बिलों पर आवाज उठाने से डरी भाजपा सरकार।



लखनऊ व आस - पास के 5000 नेताओं को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया।



प्रदर्शन करने से रोक रही है पुलिस। pic.twitter.com/8LYpQkMdPi — Varanasi Congress (@INCVaranasi) September 28, 2020

Protestors arrested

Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar along with several other party leaders and workers were detained by the Police at Rajghat during a protest. On the other hand, nearly 100 Congress workers from Gujarat were arrested along with State party president Amit Chavda in Gandhinagar. The Gujarat state police said that they were arrested as they did not obtain permission for the rally.

Over 31 farmer unions from Punjab and Haryana took to streets to protest against the Farm Bills. The 'Rail Roko' agitation was also extended till September 29. Farmers from several other states including Karnataka, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are protesting demanding rollback of the agriculture reform bills. Tamil Nadu farmers went as far as sitting outside the Trichy Collector's office with human skulls, chained hands and nooses around their necks.

More on Farm Bills

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to all 3 Farm Bills that were passed by the Parliament - Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met the President along with some Akali Dal leaders urging him to not sign the bills. Akali Dal has already quit the NDA in protest to these Farm Bills.

