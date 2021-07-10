UP Police Arrests Two, Suspends 6 After NCW Takes Cognizance Of Lakhimpur Kheri Incident

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of an incident in the Lakhimpur district in UP where a woman was allegedly disrobed by men while she was filing nominations for the local polls in the state. The National Commission for Women (NCW) took notice of the issue following which the UP police arrested 2 people and suspended 6 police personnel. As per reports, CM Yogi Adityanath also gave orders for the arrest of the harassers.

NCW took suo moto cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Writing to UP DGP Mukul Goel, NCW demanded strict action against those involved in the harassment incident at Lakhimpur Kheri. NCW released a statement saying, “The National Commission for Women (NCW) on July 8 had taken suo moto cognizance of an incident wherein a woman was allegedly attacked and misbehaved with her and her saree was pulled in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The Commission took action after it was tagged on Twitter on a video clip of two men pulling a woman by her sari during the nomination for the block chairman poll”.

Earlier, the Kehri Police had issued a statement noting, “Cases have been registered under Section 147, 171(F), 345, 392 and 427 in connection with the incident of misbehaving with a woman candidate during filing nomination for Kshetra Panchayat President in Pasgawan block. Legal action is being taken against the arrested accused Yash Verma, a resident of village Maksudput. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused. Four police teams have been formed under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police”.

As per the Police, the man who harassed the woman was a supporter of an independent candidate for the polls

(IMAGE: PTI)