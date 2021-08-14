UP Police Bust Fake Voter ID Scam, Arrests 24-year-old For Hacking Official Govt Website

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections next year, the state police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old accused of creating hundreds of fake voter IDs by hacking into the Election Commission of India’s website. However, the officials have ensured that the website is safe to operate. The opposition leader of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has demanded an investigation on the matter while adding it is not just about the security of the Election Commission but also a matter of dignity.

The Samajwadi Party leader has also termed the entire incident as 'very serious'.

उप्र चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट में एक नवयुवक द्वारा ‘डिजिटल सेंधमारी’ करके नक़ली वोटर आईडी कार्ड बनाए जाने की ख़बर बेहद गंभीर है। ऐसे घपलों के लिए पूरे राज्य में जाँच हो, पता तो चले कहीं इसे राज्याश्रय तो प्राप्त नहीं है।



ये चुनाव आयोग की सुरक्षा ही नहीं बल्कि गरिमा का भी सवाल है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 13, 2021

Fake voter ID card scam in Uttar Pradesh

Accused Vipul Saini who hails from Nakur town’s Maccharhedi village in Saharanpur district is said to be a Cyber Expert and holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree that he completed from the Gangoh village in Saharanpur. Till now, the reports submitted by the police revealed that Saini had created more than 10,000 fake voter IDs over a time of three months, at the behest of a person named Armaan Malik from Madhya Pradesh. The accused charged nearly 200 Rs for every fake Id and currently his bank account which is also seized shows an amount of Rs 60 lakhs.

S Channappa, senior superintendent of police added that they have also confiscated two computers from Saini’s home and are also trying to find the source of the money and more details about Malik. Meanwhile, Saini had told the police that Malik used to send him the details about each day’s work. Further, the police also said that the authorities in Delhi would now seek the court’s permission to take Saini to the national capital for further investigation about the matter. He would be questioned about possible links with anti-national or terrorist forces, PTI further reported, citing the police.

Uttar Pradesh 2022 Polls

Meanwhile, the state is all set to undergo Assembly Elections in 2022, and both Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and others including Congress, AAP, AIMIM have initiated their steps to contest for power. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath's stature within the saffron party skyrocketed over the years becoming a star campaigner in all elections, he purportedly attracted ire for the handling of the COVID-19 situation during the second wave.