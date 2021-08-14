Last Updated:

UP Police Bust Fake Voter ID Scam, Arrests 24-year-old For Hacking Official Govt Website

Fake voter id scam has been linked up to Delhi where the national capital police have arrested another accused on the orders of whom the 24 year old was working

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: RepublicTV


Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections next year, the state police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old accused of creating hundreds of fake voter IDs by hacking into the Election Commission of India’s website. However, the officials have ensured that the website is safe to operate. The opposition leader of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has demanded an investigation on the matter while adding it is not just about the security of the Election Commission but also a matter of dignity.

The Samajwadi Party leader has also termed the entire incident as 'very serious'. 

Fake voter ID card scam in Uttar Pradesh

Accused Vipul Saini who hails from Nakur town’s Maccharhedi village in Saharanpur district is said to be a Cyber Expert and holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree that he completed from the Gangoh village in Saharanpur. Till now, the reports submitted by the police revealed that Saini had created more than 10,000 fake voter IDs over a time of three months, at the behest of a person named Armaan Malik from Madhya Pradesh. The accused charged nearly 200 Rs for every fake Id and currently his bank account which is also seized shows an amount of Rs 60 lakhs.  

READ | Three held for assaulting Muslim driver in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur granted bail

S Channappa, senior superintendent of police added that they have also confiscated two computers from Saini’s home and are also trying to find the source of the money and more details about Malik. Meanwhile, Saini had told the police that Malik used to send him the details about each day’s work. Further, the police also said that the authorities in Delhi would now seek the court’s permission to take Saini to the national capital for further investigation about the matter. He would be questioned about possible links with anti-national or terrorist forces, PTI further reported, citing the police.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Several temples, ghats submerge as Ganga breaches danger-mark in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh 2022 Polls

Meanwhile, the state is all set to undergo Assembly Elections in 2022, and both Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and others including Congress, AAP, AIMIM have initiated their steps to contest for power. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath's stature within the saffron party skyrocketed over the years becoming a star campaigner in all elections, he purportedly attracted ire for the handling of the COVID-19 situation during the second wave.

READ | India crosses 52-crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination coverage; Uttar Pradesh tops list

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Priest attacked in Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad; two policemen suspended
READ | PM Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0 scheme in Uttar Pradesh; interacts with beneficiaries
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND