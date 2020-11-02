UP Police Files FIR Against Munnawar Rana Over Remarks On France Terror Row; Poet Unmoved

After Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday lodged an FIR against Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, Republic Media Network confronted the him for his controversial comments on the recent terror attacks in France and resulting global row. When Munnawar Rana was asked to comment on the FIR that has been filed against him because his comments have hurt the sentiments of people, he said, 'If I had actually hurt the sentiments of the people, I would have apologized immediately.'

Republic TV confronts Munnawar Rana

During the conversation, Rana said, 'India is a democratic country and I have full right to voice my opinions.' When the Republic TV further pointed out that India along with many other countries is strongly standing in support of France, Rana said 'My opinions will not change even if India supports France or Israel.'

On being asked about his controversial comments against France constituting support for extremism, Rana pointed out 'earlier when France dropped bombs over schools, hospitals, mosques of Iran and Afghanistan, why didn't people define that as terrorism?' The Urdu poet also went on to say that creating controversial cartoons and hurting the religious sentiments of people is also a type of terrorism'.

Terror attacks in France

A spate of horrific killings have taken place in France ever since a teacher was beheaded after allegedly showing controversial caricatures first published by Charlie Hebdo in his classroom. As France's President Macron upheld the freedom of expression and slammed 'Islamist separatists', a global row began with countries such as Turkey and Pakistan taking huge exception. Later, another attack took place, this time on a church in Nice, where 3 people were killed including one who was beheaded.

Trial over 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo's office underway

Currently, a trial is also underway in Paris over the 2015 terrorist attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. This magazine was targeted after it published controversial religion-based caricatures, with 12 members of the staff ruthlessly killed and almost as many injured. After the trial for the 2015 attack began in Paris earlier on September 3, the magazine had reprinted the controversial cartoons, saying that this was the right time to do so.

