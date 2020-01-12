UP: Police Lathi-charge NSUI, ABVP Student Protesters In Agra

Agra police on Saturday resorted to baton-charge to disperse protesters of two student units of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

The protesters belonging to the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were baton-charged by the Agra police when they were returning after submitting a memorandum to City Magistrate in connection with the controversial JNU Violence. Police forced them to disperse, fearing a scuffle between the members of two rival units.

Speaking about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agra, Saurabh Dixit said, "They were dispersed using minimum force, as police suspected that a scuffle might break between the two parties."

He also stated that an FIR has been filed against all the parties involved. "Action has been taken against everyone who was trying to spread violence," the official added.

Protests erupted in various universities across the country after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence occurred in the national capital on January 5.

Violence broke out in JNU in New Delhi on January 5 as masked goons armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Delhi Police suspects JNUSU involved in JNU attack

In a major development in the JNU violence incident, the Delhi police on Saturday identified 50 students who were seen at the site of violence on January 5 on the university campus. Apart from these 50 students, the police have also identified 12 outsiders who were present on-site when a mob of masked men had thrashed students and professors of the university. However, the Delhi Police so far has only identified students affiliated to the Left front and has failed to establish any connection of ABVP with the incident who were allegedly the prime suspects in the January 5 violence.

Naming all the identified students, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke said, "Some Whatsapp group had been created at the relevant time around 5:30 PM. They then assembled and the 7 PM incident occurred at Sabarmati hostel. All CCTV recordings had been non-functional as they were Wi-Fi based. Based on all the evidence of viral videos and photos and local inquiry, we have identified students mainly from these four organisations. Notices will be served to these people and to explain their involvement."

(With inputs from ANI)