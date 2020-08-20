UP Police Likely To Interrogate Vikas Dubey's Son Over Bikru Encounter

More than a month after eight Uttar Pradesh policemen were killed in an encounter, Kanpur Rural SP Brijesh Srivastava, on Thursday, has said that the police might interrogate slain gangster Vikas Dubey's son in connection to the matter. Just a day before the encounter, Dubey's children were present in Bikru village with their mother Richa Dubey. History-sheeter Vikas Dubey had managed to flee as the police reached his hideout to nab him when bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building.

The encounter had resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

READ | Vikas Dubey Encounter: SC Upholds Validity Of Probe Panel; Rejects Allegation Of Bias

Vikas Dubey shot dead

On July 10, the gangster was killed when he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle after he was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh. As per the UP STF, Dubey took advantage of the fact that the vehicle ferrying him met with an accident. The police personnel fired in self-defence after he fired at them using the pistol snatched from an injured policeman.

READ | UP Govt Hands Over Assets Case Against Vikas Dubey's Aide To I-T Dept, ED

Panel to probe encounter

The Supreme Court had appointed former Justice B.S. Chauhan to head the inquiry into the infamous gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter. The Supreme Court had ordered for the Inquiry Commission to commence its probe into the matter and directed for a report to be filed before the top court on the findings of the committee within two months. The Supreme Court has also clarified that any secretarial assistance required by the Commission will be provided by the Central Government and not the State. The Commission will work out of Kanpur, which is where the encounter took place.

READ | Retd Justice BS Chauhan To Head 3-member Panel Probing Vikas Dubey Encounter, Orders SC

READ | Kanpur Encounter: Police Announces Rs 20k Reward On Info Related To Vikas Dubey's Brother