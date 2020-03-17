UP: Police Register FIR Against Ghanta Ghar Protesters For Allegedly Damaging Monument

The Lucknow Police have registered an FIR against 22 people and other 100 to 150 unidentified persons for allegedly rioting and damaging the Ghanta Ghar monument. According to reports, the Ghanta Ghar protesters defaced and damaged the historical monument and organised an illegal protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the spot on January 17 this year. Further, the FIR stated that the protesters were raising "inciting slogans".

The FIR also read, "Several men, who were encouraged by the acts of these women, also raised inciting slogans against police and the government. It affected the environment around the Ghanta Ghar area."

At least 23 arrested

According to reports, the two accused in the FIR registered on Monday, Ebad Khan and Nitin Raj, have been arrested in the matter. Further, in the last seven days, at least 23 people have arrested in connection with the violence and the illegal protests in Lucknow. The police stated that they are taking action against the accused under the Gangster Act. Along with it, the police have also issued directions to take strict actions against those spreading hatred among the people through these illegal protests.

Nationwide protests against CAA

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year. The mood in the national capital has been tense since violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on an earlier occasion. The protests spread nationwide following that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. However, the protesters insist that the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

