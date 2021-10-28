UP: Snatcher Shot At, Held In Ghaziabad

A chain snatcher was arrested by police in Ghaziabad following a brief exchange of fire on Thursday, police said.

The accused identified as Sushil Kumar, a native of Muradnagar, was shot in the leg during the encounter, they said.

Acting on an input of a snatching in the area on Thursday evening, a team of Vijay Nagar Police traced the criminal, who in a bid to escape, fired upon them in which a constable sustained bullet injury, City Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal said.

The police team retaliated and the snatcher was shot in the leg and arrested, he added.

Kumar is involved in eight criminal cases registered at various police station of Ghaziabad and Meerut districts, police said.

