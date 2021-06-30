UP STF Arrests Mukhtar Ansari's Ambulance Driver, Reveals Working With Ansari For 20 Years

In a recent update to Ansari's ongoing case investigation, Salim, the ambulance driver of BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari was arrested from the Jankipuram area by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). He is believed to be a help in facilitating information related to Ansari's cases.

The STF team when interrogated Salim, admitted his closeness to Mukhtar and being a part of Ansari's gang for a long while.

According to information by the STF unit in Varanasi, Salim is the driver of Ansari's ambulance and an active member of his gang. For his arrest, Kotwali Nagar police station in Barabanki had announced a reward of Rs 25,000.

Information that Salim is present near Jankipuram Pioneer School was discovered by the team of STF field unit Varanasi, under the leadership of Inspector Punit Parihar. On this, the STF team reached the place and using necessary force got him arrested.

Salim, during the interrogation, Salim said, "I have been associated with Mukhtar Ansari for almost 20 years".

According to the police, as of April 12, around 52 cases are registered against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Mukhtar Ansari's cases

Muktar Ansari, a 5-time legislator from Mau is a history-sheeter facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, with 15 of them in the trial stage. He has about 38 cases against him alone in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district for committing grievous crimes including the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005.

After Homeland Group CEO accused Ansari of extortion in 2019, he was shifted to Punjab's Ropar jail on a government warrant. Since then the Punjab prison department refused to send him back for court appearances to Uttar Pradesh claiming that a panel of doctors has “advised Ansari against long travel”.

Earlier in February, in the Supreme Court, the UP government accused the Punjab government, alleging that the latter (Punjab) was colluding with Ansari who is wanted in UP in connection with various criminal cases.

On June 28, Ansari requested the Barabanki court to set up a television in his prison's barrack. He made this plea when he appeared for the extension of his judicial custody in a forgery case before Barabanki Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh through video conference.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI)