UP STF Busts Massive Terror Plot, Arrests Two PFI Members With Huge Quantity Of Explosives

In a major success in averting a terror attack, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted a terror plot by arresting two suspects who were found possessing explosives in large quantities along with other documents. Ansad Badruddin and Feroz Khan, the two arrested were residents of Kerala and were associated with radical group Popular Front of India (PFI). Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law & Order in a press conference stated that explosive devices, live battery detonator, pistol, ammunition, pen drives among others were recovered from those arrested. According to sources, Badruddin is said to be the military commander of PFI. Kumar added that they were planning to target high-level dignitaries of Hindu organisations and were recruiting people in PFI to carry out the attack

"We got information on 11 February that these people would come in a train but when we search the trains we did not find them. But we got another input today that the same people will be meeting at Kukrail Picnic Spot where our team nabbed them. Their plan was to execute bomb blast in programs of Hindu organisation and kill numerous people including high-level dignitaries on the occasion of Vasant Panchami," Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law & Order said.

"The organisation is recruiting people, providing training to them to carry out attacks in any part of the country. They wanted to make small groups of terrorists and activate them so they could carry out attacks when needed," Kumar said while briefly mentioning the Hathras conspiracy when PFI members were arrested. Kumar said 123 people from PFI have been arrested in past one year. February 17 is the foundation day of PFI.

The PFI has been accused of funding certain protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that took place across the country during 2019-20. The UP police had earlier sought a ban on the organization. The radical outfit is a revamp of banned terror organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

