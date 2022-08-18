The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has started interrogating three terrorists who were arrested before Independence Day. The arrested include two terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed - Habibul Islam alias Saifullah and Muhammad Nadeem - and another ISIS terrorist, Sabhauddin Azmi.

According to exclusive details accessed by Republic, ATS has retrieved a 70-page PDF from Nadeem and Saifullah. Sources revealed that the document pertains to suspicious courses sent by JeM and includes directions on conducting fidayeen attacks, like 'how to make explosives', conduct lone wolf attacks etc.

The JeM terrorists were preparing to carry out attacks in Uttar Pradesh. They were also planning a massive recruitment drive. At present, eight people are under the ATS' scanner.

'Terrorists were in touch with Pakistani handlers': Sources

Sources informed that Nadeem and Saifullah were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan as well as Afghanistan since 2018. They used to contact them via social media platforms.

During the questioning, the JeM terrorists admitted that they were trained on creating fake IDs and were instructed to use the mobile phones of their friends and not their own.

They also confessed that they were in touch with more people from four or five other states, including Jammu and Kashmiri. Their alleged goal was to make India an Islamic nation, sources said.

Saifullah was arrested by ATS from Kanpur on August 14. He is suspected of creating at least 50 virtual IDs for many terrorists including Pakistani and Afghani militants. Mohammad Nadeem (25), who was arrested on August 12, was tasked with carrying out a 'fidayeen' attack on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

"It was in 2018 that he (Nadeem) came in online contact with Hakimullah, a member of JeM in Pakistan, who introduced him to another member, Saifullah. He created virtual IDs from India & sent them to Pakistani handlers so he may hide his digital footprint," ADG Prashant Kumar had said.