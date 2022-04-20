UP: Thief Dances After Robbing Hardware Store In Chandauli; Police Initiate Investigation

With the rising popularity of heist movies and shows these days, it wouldn't be surprising to see a robber celebrate a successful theft. However, dancing around the place of robbery, while breaking the law, is a rare occurrence. In fact, it would be difficult to convince someone about such an incident ever having occurred, unless there is video proof of it; and this is exactly what can be seen in a video that is doing rounds on the internet.

In a shocking incident, CCTV footage shows a thief dancing inside a hardware shop after robbing it. The incident took place in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and has grabbed the attention of many on social media.

In the video, the thief who reached with the aim of stealing from the store was seen dancing after robbing the hardware shop. After robbing the store, he was seen easily opening the main gate of the shop and getting out. According to reports, he stole Rs 6,000 in cash and goods worth thousands. The entire incident has been captured on the shop's CCTV. The video went viral after the CCTV footage was shared by the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, Manoj Kaka.

"In UP now the thief is celebrating after theft in Chandauli @chandaulipolice Do you have any responsibility? (translated from Hindi)", Kaka wrote while sharing the video.

Police initiate investigation; assure action based on electronic and physical evidence

The shop which was robbed is in Chandauli Market and belongs to one Ashu Singh. Ironically, the shop is a short distance away from the Chandauli SP's residence. As per the video footage, the thief did his act with comfort and celebrated it with a dance. The tweet got a response from the Chandauli Police Department.

"In relation to the incident, the case is registered at the local police station under relevant sections and necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of prevailing electronic and physical evidence. (translated from Hindi)", Chandauli Police wrote.

