UP: Three Get Life Sentence In Dowry Death Case

A court here has sentenced three people to life imprisonment in a four-year-old dowry death case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hussain Ahmad Ansari awarded life sentence to Purvanchal Chauhan, his father Keshav Chauhan and mother Rukmani Chauhan.

The court also imposed Rs 11,000 fine on each of them.

According the Superintendent of Police R K Naiyar, one Mamta was killed for dowry on August 28, 2017 in Karaundi village in Bhimpura area by her husband Purvanchal Chauhan and his parents.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the victim's family against the three, following which the accused were arrested. PTI COR ABN CK

