UP Trader Held For Illegally Storing Firecrackers Worth Rs 10 Lakh

A trader in Muzaffarnagar was arrested for allegedly illegally storing firecrackers worth Rs 10 lakh in a godown situated in a densely populated area, police said Friday.

The arrested trader has been identified as Aman Mittal, a resident of Dal Mandi area under Kotwali police station limits, Circle Office (City) Kuldeep Kumar said, adding the firecrackers were seized following a raid on the godown.

Station House Officer Anand Dev Mishra said Mittal had stored the firecrackers illegally to supply them to stores during the upcoming Diwali.

