UP: Undertrial prisoner dies at Moradabad jail

Sambhal (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner died at Moradabad jail following illness, police said on Saturday.

Horilal Valmiki (30), a resident of Raj Mohalla in the Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal, was arrested in a case of sexual harassment of women.

He died Friday evening due to illness, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Post-mortem was conducted on the body Friday night and it did not reveal any clear cause of death, the police officer said.

The matter will be investigated by a judicial officer, he added.

Valmiki had entered the house of a neighbour naked on April 21, following which the women of the house had accused him of sexual harassment. He was arrested and sent to jail on the same day. PTI COR SAB SMN SMN

