UP: Varanasi Police Identifies Mastermind Behind NEET Solver Gang; Accused On The Run

Days after the Uttar Pradesh Police busted a racket involved in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test solver gang, the Varanasi police on Sunday has finally identified its mastermind who had been directly monitoring the overall activity of the gang. Providing details on the same, Police Commissioner A. Satish Ganesh said that the mastermind's name is Nilesh Singh aka 'PK'. He is currently on the run along with his family.

The Commissioner further added that Nilesh hails from the Chhapra city of Bihar and lives in Patna. He has recently come on the police's radar after the case came to light. A few days back, two members were arrested during a NEET examination at St. Francis Xavier School, after which the Uttar Pradesh Police gave a statement regarding the operation of the gang. The gang reportedly operates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Also, a BDS student from Banaras Hindu University was arrested by Varanasi Police on Sunday.

It was during the investigation that the Varanasi police came to know that the mastermind was from Bihar. The police have since been raiding different places to nab the accused. Furthermore, in another case, a medical student and one other person were arrested for involvement in the gang.

According to a press note issued by the Varanasi police, the solver gang has been operating for a long time. The members of the gang used to appear for the NEET examinations instead of the original candidates and help them in cracking those exams. In exchange, a huge amount of money was taken from the students.

Meanwhile, more arrests are yet to be done in the matter. Speaking to the media, police commissioner Satish Ganesh said that the gang used to take contracts from the candidates for appearing in the exams. A large amount of money around Rs 30-40 lakhs would be charged once the candidates qualify.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET-UG 2021 on September 12. Lakhs of candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly awaiting the answer key and NEET 2021 Results. As per media reports, the official answer key is expected to be released within the next 10 days, while the NEET 2021 result could be out in a month.

