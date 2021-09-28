UP: Video Of IAS Officer Allegedly Promoting Illegal Conversion Goes Viral; Govt Forms SIT

A senior IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh has come under the scanner after his video has gone viral. As per the video which dates back to 2016, the Islamic speaker can be heard carrying out religious propaganda. In the video that was recorded at senior IAS officer Mohammad Iftikharuddin's official residence, he can be seen talking about the benefits of accepting Islam. The video has stirred up a controversy and therefore an SIT has been formed to probe the matter.

As per reports, the 2016 video dates back to the time before the Yogi Adityanath government came into power. Meanwhile, sources have informed that the SIT team will consist of three to six members. The team will be led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Somendra Meena. Moreover, the SIT team is expected to submit its report to the Uttar Pradesh government within the next seven days.

"The investigation of the viral video of IAS officer Mohd Iftikharuddin taken at Kanpur Commissioner's residence has been entrusted to ADCP East, Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar. It is being investigated whether the video is authentic and if there is any crime in it," tweeted Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for probe in IAS Officer Mohammad Iftikharuddin case: Uttar Pradesh Government



He has been accused of carrying out propaganda against Hinduism. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2021

IAS Officer Mohammad Iftikharuddin case | SIT will be headed by DG CBCID GL Meena and member will be ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar. The SIT will submit its report to the government in 7 days: Home Department, Uttar Pradesh Government — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza hits out at Opposition

Reacting to the development, UP Minister Mohsin Raza stated that the matter is a subject of investigation. Raza stated that the laws against conversion were brought in for such cases. In addition, he also hit out at the Opposition and alleged that it supports conversion.