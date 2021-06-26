UP Woman Breathes Last Stuck In Traffic; Police Apologizes, Pledges Better Management

In an unfortunate incident, a woman lost her life stuck in traffic in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Identified as the chairperson for the women’s wing of the local chapter of the Indian Industries Association, Vandana Mishra died of COVID-19 related complication on the way to the hospital, which was set up with many diversions in order to ensure the smooth passing of the convoy of President Ram Nath Kovind, who was on a visit to the state.

Uttar Pradesh Police apologizes

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday took to its official Twitter handle to issue an apology. “Kanpur City Police and I personally seek forgiveness for IIA’s chairperson sister Vandana Mishra’s death. This is a big lesson for the future. We pledge to ensure that our route arrangement is such that citizens have to wait for the least amount of time so that such incidents are not repeated,” the tweet read.

आईआईए की अध्यक्षा बहन वन्दना मिश्रा जी के निधन के लिए कानपुर नगर पुलिस और व्यक्तिगत रूप से मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूं। भविष्य के लिए यह बड़ा सबक है। हम प्रण करते हैं कि हमारी रूट व्यवस्था ऐसी होगी कि न्यूनतम समय के लिए नागरिकों को रोका जाए ताकि ऐसी घटनाओं की पुनरावृति न हो। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) June 26, 2021

The police, in another tweet, stated that the Governor, anguished by the report of the death of Mishra, called the Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate and asked them to attend her final rites and convey his condolence message to the bereaved family. The pictures of the two senior officials visiting the family were also shared on the handle.

As per reports, Mishra, after complaining of nausea and vomiting, was being taken to a private hospital when she got stuck in traffic between the Nand Lal intersection and the Govindpuri flyover and passed away before she could reach her destination, and be provided with medical treatment.

(Credit-PTI)