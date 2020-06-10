'Real' Anamika Shukla Claims Her Certificates Were Misused By Woman Posing As Her In UP

A day after an FIR was filed against a teacher in UP for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore salary in a year from 25 different schools, another woman with the same name has alleged that her educational certificates were used to acquire jobs at the schools.

Anamika Shukla appeared before Gonda basic education officer on Tuesday alleging that her educational certificates were "misused" to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools. Education officer Indrajeet Prajapati said it is clear that she did not acquire any of those jobs.

"Anamika Shukla appeared before me with all her educational certificates. It has been cleared that Shukla is a resident of Gonda. Those who were doing jobs under her name are fake. Her certificates were misused and she was not aware of any such thing," Prajapati said.

Shukla claimed she was unaware of the incident until the news surfaced in the media.

"I got to know through media that many people are working under my name. I am the real Anamika Shukla. I appeared before the basic education officer with all my documents," she said.

Anamika's husband Durgesh Shukla confirmed that her wife is unemployed. He also said that an FIR has been registered by the police, based on their complaint.

Accused Anamika Shukla arrested

The Kasganj Police have arrested Anamika Shukla, the teacher who has allegedly withdrawn over Rs one crore in salaries for over a year from 25 different schools. Shukla was allegedly working on the same post in 25 schools for 13 months and was withdrawing salary for the same.

Kasganj's Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Anjali Agarwal said: "A notice was sent to Anamika Shukla after we found that her documents are listed for multiple postings. She came to our office to submit her resignation. She has been handed over to the police." Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Satish Dwivedi.

"We got information through media that a teacher has been posted at 25 places. It has been found that there have been postings at Baghpat, Aligarh, Amethi, Saharanpur, and Ambedkar Nagar using records of Anamika Shukla. An investigation is underway," he added.

