UP: Woman Flouts Lockdown Restrictions, Attacks On-duty Police Constable In Bareilly

In another shameful incident of attack on COVID-19 fighters, a female police constable on lockdown duty in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was attacked by a woman. In Subhas Nagar area of Bareilly which has been declared as a hotspot for COVID-19, a woman was seen flouting the restrictions and moving out of her house without any necessary reason.

When the police stationed at the spot requested her to go back home, she refused to return and started to abuse them. The woman then attacked a female constable for trying to send her back home. The aggressive woman was taken away after she engaged in a fight with the constable.

This was not the first time that a citizen tried to violate lockdown orders and cause harm to the police. Several cases of attacks on health workers and police personnel who are risking their lives to protect the citizens have come to light since the enforcement of lockdown. Earlier in the day, an ambulance was attacked with stones by a mob in UP’s Moradabad.

READ | Stones Pelted At Ambulance In UP's Moradabad; Driver Says Shocking Attack Was Pre-planned

READ | Thousands Violate Lockdown And Gather In Mumbai's Bandra, BJP Says 'Govt Should Answer'

Attack on the ambulance in Moradabad

On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 family to a quarantine facility. When the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones. Three persons including a doctor and a pharmacist have been injured. Moreover, the ambulance and police van has been vandalized.

Confirming this to Republic TV, the ambulance driver remarked, "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stones on us. Our doctors have been injured." Subsequently, the police sealed the area.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the attack and revealed that the accused persons would be booked under the stringent National Security Act. He added that the damage to the government property would be recovered from the guilty. With 70 more people testing positive for the novel Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally of the state rose to 727.

READ | FORDA Write To MHA, Demand Deployment Of Forces In COVID Hospitals After Attack On Doctors

READ | Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance Of Moradabad Incident; Accused To Be Booked Under NSA