UP: Woman Sells Off Newborn, Demands Her Daughter Back After Change Of Heart; Booked

A shocking case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh in which a woman lodged a complaint against her neighbour asking to return her daughter back. The woman had sold her seven-day-old daughter to her neighbour for Rs 10,000 however after a change of heart she wanted to have her daughter back.

On being questioned, she admitted that she had sold her daughter to the neighbour two months back. The SSP directed the station house officer (SHO) of Kathghar police station to detain the woman and register an FIR against her.

The Police reportedly said that the woman who sold her daughter was separated from her husband after she gave birth to the girl in January. Apparently, the baby girl had a medical condition and as the woman was living alone, she allegedly threw her daughter on railway tracks to die, however, the baby girl was saved by her neighbour who later offered to adopt the girl.

To adopt the girl legally, the neighbour signed an agreement on a stamp paper with the baby's biological mother and reportedly paid Rs 10,000 to the mother for her "consent". However, two months after the sell-off, the biological mother had a change of heart and approached the neighbour to return her daughter, but the latter refused.

Baby girl adopted when her medical condition was critical

The neighbour, an unmarried woman, said that she adopted the baby girl at a time when the baby's medical condition was critical. She asserted that she made an agreement, however, she did not have an idea that "a baby cannot be adopted in such a manner".

The Additional Superintendent of Police has reportedly stated that the baby's biological mother has been charged for showing cruelty on her daughter, adding that the decision of adoption and its procedure will be handled by the child welfare committee.

