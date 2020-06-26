UPA Ignored Own Ministries' RCEP Warnings, Proceeded With China Talks Citing 'Look East'

In an exclusive newsbreak on Friday, Republic TV has accessed documents that show that Congress moved on with 2013 RCEP talks with China despite concerns raised by various ministries.

In a document of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dated October 8, 2012, it has warned the UPA government against the FTA talks citing 'trade deficit.' The documents also state that India already had operational free trade agreements with some countries, and was negotiating on the same with countries like Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand. Despite the expressed concerns, Congress moved ahead with the RCEP talks, citing Look East Policy.

This comes at the backdrop of BJP's allegations on Congress that its Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) received "bribes from the Chinese Embassy in 2011."

The concerns raised in the government note dated October 8, 2012, states that due to massive trade deficits with China, it is advisable that India should not go ahead with RCEP talks or deal to avoid putting the domestic industry under pressure. 'Further no movement should be made because of the huge trade deficit with China and concern that the agreement would further widen the gap and put the domestic industry under pressure.'

However, another document shows how Congress batted for RCEP citing the Look East Policy, "Staying out of RCEP was not a practical option." This document was undersigned by then Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma, who later attended RCEP talks in Brunei on August 19, 2013.

It is to be noted here that India in 2019 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement with China as its outcome was "not fair or balanced".

Union Law Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday alleged that the party-affiliated Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) received "bribes from the Chinese Embassy" during the UPA government and a study done by it backed a "comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA)" that led to a "33 times" jump in Indo-China trade deficit in Beijing's favour.

The Minister displayed the Foundation's 2009-11 report and said that among other things, there is mention of India-China studies. He then read out a line from the report that said an India-China FTA would be "feasible, desirable, and mutually beneficial". "The proposed FTA between India and China will be feasible, desirable, and mutually beneficial. The FTA between China and India should be comprehensive with a free flow of goods, services, investment, and capital," he said.

Congress-CPC MoU

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is already under scanner after a photograph emerged on social media that showed him signing an MoU with then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping in the presence of Sonia Gandhi in 2008. The memorandum was signed to "facilitate top-level diplomatic engagement" between the two countries and consult each other over key international and regional issues. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani also demanded CBI probe on the same.

