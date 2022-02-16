Uphaar Fire Tragedy: Delhi HC Rejects Ansal Brothers' Plea Seeking Suspension Of Jail Term

In a setback to the Ansal brothers on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court refused to suspend their sentence for tampering with evidence pertaining to the Uphaar fire tragedy. A single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad had reserved its order on their plea after hearing the arguments of various parties including the Delhi Police and Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT). Earlier, Delhi's Patiala House Court had awarded a 7-year jail term to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal besides directing them to pay a fine of Rs.2.5 crore each.

Thereafter, the Sessions Court too had quashed their plea challenging this sentence citing that the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice. Arguing before the HC, the lawyers for the Ansal brothers argued that their clients should be released from jail taking into account their age. However, the Delhi Police's counsel opposed this plea highlighting that the convicts mutilated vital documents concerning the main Uphaar tragedy case resulting in an enormous delay of trial proceedings.

On the other hand, AVUT’s lawyer claimed that the Ansals were “incorrigible” and that the instant matter pertained to “majesty of the law” and “obstruction of justice”. It is worth noting that the tampering of evidence was first detected on July 20, 2002. The detailed order of the High Court is awaited.

'Verdict sends a very strong message'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy who lost her children in the Uphaar fire tragedy welcomed the Delhi HC's verdict. Maintaining that the offence amounted to insulting the courts, she contended that the law must take its own course. On this occasion, her husband expressed relief and stressed that they had suffered through trials and tribulations.

Neelam Krishnamoorthy remarked, "We really welcome the verdict because it sends a very strong message. This is an offence which is a very grave offence. This is tampering with the judicial records. This cannot be taken lightly by the courts at all because this is like insulting the courts. You have no respect for an institution like a court, then what would you have respect for? These are people who have no respect for the rule of the law."

"This comes as a great relief to us as we were jolted in the main Uphaar case as they were convicted only for two years and that too, the Supreme Court let them go scot-free with a fine of Rs.30 crore each. But this was a difficult case as it was tampering with evidence. Like Neelam said, it is interference in the administration of justice. In this case, the court is also a victim. We are a victim in this court as we had to face a lot of trials and tribulations," her husband Shekhar Krishnamoorthy opined.