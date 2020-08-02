UP's Yogi Govt Recommends CBI Inquiry In Kanpur Technician Kidnapping & Murder Case

In a major development, Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the kidnapping and murder case of pathology lab technician from Kanpur - Sanjeet Yadav. Chief Minister's Office on Sunday informed that the decision was taken after demanded a CBI probe in the matter. 27-year-old Sanjeet Yadav - a pathology lab technician - was kidnapped a month ago and was later reported to be killed a week after.

On request of Sanjeet Yadav's family,state govt has decided to recommend CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry in Sanjeet's kidnapping case:Chief Minister's Office



Sanjeet was abducted,killed & his body was thrown in Pandu river by kidnappers on June 26-27,as per police — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2020

UP police arrested five people in connection to the case - including two friends of the technician and said that accused have confessed that they had killed Yadav on June 26-27 and dumped his body in the Pandu river - which is yet to be found. Yadav's family claims that they had received a ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh from the kidnappers. The family added that they handed over the money, in front of the police - which has been confirmed by the police as a ploy to lure the kidnappers.

Ransom money missing

The family claimed that they had received a ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh from the kidnappers. They said that they handed over the money, in front of the police - which has been confirmed by the police as a ploy to lure the kidnappers. The family added that the ransom money is missing. Briefing the media in the matter, Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG) Kanpur Range, said that according to their investigation, no money was given but since the family has levelled such allegations, they will investigate further.

Opposition slams Yogi government

Slamming the Yogi government for the law and order situation, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that jungleraj in Uttar Pradesh is spreading and crime has gone out of control. Citing various incidents of murder and kidnapping in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Bulandshahr, the Congress leader said that all these are proof of 'jungleraj' in the state. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also asked who was giving patronage to criminals who did not fear the police and fled with the ransom money

