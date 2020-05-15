UPSRTC Forms Committee To Look Into Issue Of Exorbitant Taxi Fare From Delhi Airport

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has clarified that a committee has been formed to look into the price of chartered cabs ferrying passengers. The developments took place after multiple media reports stated that passengers were being charged as much as Rs 10,000 for a ride to Noida from the airport.

'Committee to look into fares'

It is to clarify that UPSRTC services from IGI airport to Noida/Ghaziabad quarantine centres are completely free of cost, just like all other UPSRTC operations where we are ferrying migrant workers from railway stations to their respective home districts. pic.twitter.com/sU4bccSnZm — UPSRTC (@UPSRTCHQ) May 14, 2020

UPSRTC MD Dr Raj Shekhar also clarified that all services from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to Noida and Ghaziabad quarantine centers are free of cost for passengers. "It is to clarify that UPSRTC services from IGI airport to Noida/Ghaziabad quarantine centres are completely free of cost, just like all other UPSRTC operations where we are ferrying migrant workers from railway stations to their respective home districts. Taking cognizance of reports regarding Chartered Taxi of UPSRTC (available only on the request of district administration), a committee has been constituted at the HQ comprising senior officials of the corporation to examine the issue & report back within 24 hrs," a message on the official Twitter account of the organisation said.

Taking cognizance of reports regarding Chartered Taxi of UPSRTC (available only on the request of district administration), a committee has been constituted at the HQ comprising senior officials of the corporation to examine the issue & report back within 24 hrs. — UPSRTC (@UPSRTCHQ) May 14, 2020

