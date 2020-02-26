Delhi Violence: US Embassy Issues Security Alert For Its Citizens In The National Capital

In the light of the violent clashes that took North-East Delhi by storm, the US Embassy in India issued a security guideline for all its citizens in India. The security guidelines by the US Embassy come at a time when around 22 people have died and another 189 have been injured in the violence that broke out in the national capital.

Here is what the notice read-

Security Alert - Demonstrations in Northeast Delhi:

Event: U.S. citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations. It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas.

Actions to Take:

Avoid locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

U.S. citizens travelling abroad should regularly monitor the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs website, where the current Worldwide Caution, Travel Warnings, Travel Alerts, and Country Specific Information can be found. The U.S. embassy also encourages U.S. citizens to review the “Traveler’s Checklist,” which includes valuable security information for those living and travelling abroad.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

