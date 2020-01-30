Uttar Pradesh: Over 15 Children, Women Held Hostage At A House In Farrukhabad

Update: CM Yogi Adityanath monitoring situation

ATS team is on the way to Farukkhabad, as per sources. Meanwhile UP CM Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring the situation as he holds a meeting with high-level police officials- Chief Secy, Principal Secy (Home), DGP, ADGP Law & Order.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, more than 15 children, and a few women, are reported to have been held hostage at a house in Farrukhabad. The operation to rescue them is currently underway. The incident is from a house in the Mohammadabad area of ​​the district. It is being told that in the name of birthday celebrations, the accused had gathered the children of the village and later they were stopped from leaving the house and held hostage. The miscreant's name is Subhash Batham who is reportedly serving life impisonment for murder is reported to have just been released from jail on bail.

Man threatens to blow up the house

On receiving information about this incident, the local police reached the spot to rescue the children and women however it is reported that Subhash Batham retaliated and attacked the police itself. According to the sources, he opened fire on the police and attacked them with a hand grenade during which two policemen have been injured. At present, the operation is still on to free the children. The Police and administration officers are present at the location however care is being taken since the man has threatened to blow up the entire house.

