Uttar Pradesh: 2 Injured During Clashes Between Two Groups In Kanpur, 6 Arrests Made

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a dispute between two groups over a minor issue turned violent resulting in injuries to two people on Friday in the outer police station area of Kanpur. According to preliminary information, a scuffle broke out between members of different communities on Friday night over a minor issue which elevated into a violent clash.

The incident took place late Friday night in Maharana Pratap Nagar of Bilhaur of the Kanpur district, wherein members of two communities had a clash over minor issue. Soon, the situation turned serious and a fight broke out between them resulting in injuries to two people. The injured were immediately rushed to the Community Health Centers (CHC) for first aid. Of the two, one of the injured suffered critical injuries and was referred to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur where his condition was said to be critical and is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kanpur police arrested 6 people

After getting the information about the violence in the Bilhaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured people to the nearby CHC and started carrying out the investigation. Heavy security including PAC has also been deployed in the area of Kanpur's Bihlaur to avoid any law and order situation.

Speaking about the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanpur Outer, Tej Swarup said that out of the two injured, one has been shifted to another hospital in Kanpur. The police officer also said that six people have been arrested for the violence that broke out on Friday in Bilhaur. Adding further, he ensured that strict action will be taken against those who disturbed the peace and order in the area.

"In the incident, two people were injured. One of them has been shifted to another Hospital in Kanpur while the second one is here only. We have arrested six people pertaining to this and an investigation is underway. Those who will disturb the peace and order will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," SP Tej Swarup said.

When asked about the weapons used by the attackers, SP Swarup said, "This will be ascertained only after reports from the doctors."