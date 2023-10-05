Uttar Pradesh: 4-year-old Raped By Teenager

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor in a village in this district, police said on Wednesday.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, the police have registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and started investigation.

According to the police, the girl, resident of a village under the Hapur rural police station limits, was playing outside the house. Meanwhile, a boy aged around 17 years called her on the pretext of playing games with him. He then took her inside the house and allegedly raped her, police said citing the complaint.

When the girl cried for help, the accused fled the spot. Her family reached the spot on hearing her screams. The minor later narrated her ordeal to her family members after which informed the police about the incident.

Station House Officer Ashish Kumar said a case is being registered against the accused on the complaint of the girl's mother. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused who is absconding, the SHO added.