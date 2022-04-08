Uttar Pradesh: 5 Gangrape Accused Surrender To Police Fearing 'bulldozer Action'

In a surprising turn of events, five gangrape accused in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday surrendered at the police station fearing 'bulldozer action' by the police. As reported by ANI, the five men who were accused of gang-raping a minor girl in the Jiuli village surrendered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station on Thursday morning along with their family members and also apologized for their actions with folded hands in front of Station House Officer (SHO), Jaiprakash Singh.

This came after the Ambedkar Nagar police had earlier verified and identified the culprits of the incident and further threatened their families with using bulldozers over their houses if the accused failed to surrender.

Concerning the same, the Ambedkar Nagar police also posted the pictures of the accused and shared a detailed account of the incident stating that an order was initiated for investigating the case and arresting the accused in the rape case.

Calling the bulldozer campaign a "danger plan" against criminals in Ambedkarnagar, the police tweeted, “The five accused of gang-raping a minor girl surrendered after coming to the police station of Jaitpur, fearing bulldozer warning, fear of bullets and Ambedkar Nagar police’s swift action."

Notably, the incident took place in the Jiuli village under district Ambedkar Nagar police station, Jaitpur area on March 29, 2022, informed the police.

UP Police 'bulldozer campaign' against crimes

Meanwhile, that seems to be in line with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's (also called bulldozer baba) promise of bringing back the 'bulldozers' in the state, the use of bulldozers has appeared to be a new weapon of the UP police against criminals.

Another similar incident that took place a few days back in UP's Saharanpur district sent across a strong message.

During this while, the Saharanpur police reached with a bulldozer at the house of two brothers who were accused of gangraping a minor girl under the pretext of marriage. The police not only threatened to demolish their house if they don't surrender within 48 hours but were also been demolishing the first three steps of the staircase outside the house,

The footage from the incident had gone viral on social media showing the police officers standing in front of the house while the father of the accused brothers continuously denied the allegations.

Image: Twitter/@AmbedkarNagarPol