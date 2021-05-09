Uttar Pradesh: 7 Men Steal Clothes From Bodies In Crematoriums To Sell Them, Arrested

On Sunday, a bizarre incident came into light after seven people were arrested in western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat for stealing the clothes of the dead from crematoria and burial grounds, said the police. The arrests came at a time when India is witnessing deaths of COVID-19 victims on a daily basis and the news being circulated related to it all over on social media.

As per the police, the accused used to steal the shrouds-- used to cover the dead, their garments, sarees, among other things.

Circle Officer reportedly said, seven people, have been arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that they used to steal bedsheets, sarees, clothes of the dead. 520 bedsheets, 127 kurtas, 52 white sarees, and other articles of clothing are among the items that have been recovered.

They used to a good wash and post ironing them, the men would again sell it using a Gwalior company's label, informed the officer. Some clothing merchants from the area had fix a deal with these men and paid them ₹ 300 for a day's loot, police added. The accused have been doing this for 10 years and will be booked under the Epidemic Act.

Uttar Pradesh Govt Extends Lockdown till May 17

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Yogi government on Sunday extended the current 'Corona curfew' (lockdown) in Uttar Pradesh till May 17. Previously, the UP govt had imposed a lockdown till May 10. As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315.So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

Guidelines of Lockdown

Markets, shops, shopping malls, and restaurants will remain shut.

Religious places will remain closed

Essential services exempt from curbs - industrial activities, medical staff, e-commerce operators, transport staff, post office, print, electronic and internet services

The government has advised public and state residents to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

(Image Credits: @baghpatpolice/Twitter)