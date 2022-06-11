Uttar Pradesh ACS Asserts Govt 'keeping Strict Vigil' After Multi-city Protest; 227 Held

Massive pan-India protests were witnessed in multiple locations on Friday over inflammatory statements on a religious group by suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The Uttar Pradesh Police were seen using lathis and tear gas to disperse mobs on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed massive protests in six districts and as many as 227 protestors have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police.

Situation brought under control: UP ACS

Speaking to Republic, Uttar Pradesh ACS Home Awanish Awasthi on Friday said, “The situation has been brought under control and strict vigilance has been maintained to ensure law and order in the state in the backdrop of multicity protests that erupted in Uttar Pradesh last evening.”

Uttar Pradesh police officials on Friday arrested 48 protestors from Saharanpur, 68 from Prayagraj, 50 protestors from Hathras, about 28 protestors from Ambedkarnagar, 25 from Moradabad, and eight protestors from Ferozabad. Reportedly, public properties have been damaged in Uttar Pradesh and several police personnel had received minor injuries as stones were hurled during the protest in the Atala area.

UP ACS Home Awanish Awasthi said, “The situation is under control, attempts to disrupt law and order situation were made in Prayagraj. However, Uttar Pradesh police took strict actions and foiled their attempts. If needed, recovery of damage will be done by rioters only. Uttar Pradesh police officials are deployed in all six cities to maintain law and order. Strict actions will be taken where necessary. FIR will be registered under stringent clauses to avoid further protests.”

All this comes amidst the row over the comments against a revered leader of a religious group by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose provocative statements triggered global outrage.