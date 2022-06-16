Uttar Pradesh ADG Appeals For Peace; Police Deployed To Handle Sensitive Zones

A week after violent protests rocked six districts of Uttar Pradesh, ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar on June 16 revealed that with the cooperation of police, religious leaders and civil society members, efforts were ongoing to prevent any disturbances. Addressing a press brief, the UP ADG stated that police had been deployed to take charge of sensitive zones at the ground level, and religious leaders had also issued an appeal to maintain peace.

"At present, discussions with all religious leaders, civil society leaders, peace committee members and digital volunteers are taking place at the district level. Police officials, and zonal officers have taken a look at sensitive zones. Along with this, other bodies like the civil defence and others are working with us to ensure peace. When it comes to police deployment, CAPF, RAF and others have been deployed. More supervisory officers are being sent to take charge of the sensitive zones at ground level," said ADG Kumar.

He added, "We have made arrangements to ensure that such a disturbance isn't created again. Religious leaders have also issued an appeal. For those who were part of the disturbance, action is being taken against them based on the law. We are ensuring no innocent is charged, but strict action will be taken against violators. Based on this thought, we will handle tomorrow as well. We request support from all sections."

Meanwhile, Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan who had earlier given a call for a sit-in demonstration on June 17, has decided to cancel the protest. Instead of protests in Bareilly, a program will be held at a college on June 19.

UP police makes more arrests

On the other hand, exercising its iron fist against rioters, the Uttar Pradesh government on June 15 released a new poster of those involved in the law and order situation that unfolded in Prayagraj on June 10. The new poster, with photographs of as many as 59 accused collected from the CCTV footage and video footage captured in the cameras of media persons, will be put up in public places for easy identification and arrest. The main accused - Javed Ahmad alias Javed Pump, has already been arrested for the violence in Prayagraj and sent to judicial custody.

A total of 357 accused have been arrested till 7 am on Thursday, June 16. These include 97 from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Firozabad, and 41 from Ambedkarnagar. At least 13 FIRs have been filed in the matter.

Image: Republic World