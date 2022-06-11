Uttar Pradesh ADG Says Main Accused In Prayagraj Violence Held; Sent To Judicial Custody

After violent protests rocked six districts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10 as people took to the streets against the inflammatory statements made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, UP ADG Prashant Kumar, on Saturday, informed that one main accused in the Prayagraj violence has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. ADG Kumar assured that all those involved in breaking the law and order across the state have been identified and that action is being taken against all of them.

It is pertinent to mention that as many as 260 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, and security has been tightened in the affected areas.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, UP ADG Prashant Kumar said, "The Police and local administration is alert in this regard. Those who have tried to disturb law and order have been identified. Action is being taken against them. We are getting support from all corners."

When asked about the violence in Prayagraj, the UP ADG added, "One main accused has been arrested. He was also a named accused. He has now been sent to judicial custody."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs stringent action against rioters

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict directions to officials to take stringent action against anti-social elements who indulged in Friday's clashes.

"Strictest action will be taken against anti-social elements involved in disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the state. There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilized society. Ensure that no innocent is oppressed, but not a single guilty is left unpunished," the Chief Minister told officials at a high-level meeting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested 48 protestors from Saharanpur, 68 from Prayagraj, 50 protestors from Hathras, about 28 protestors from Ambedkarnagar, and 25 from Moradabad, and eight protestors from Ferozabad for engaging in mass protests, that led to clashes with police. Incidents of arson were also reported during the riots, in which several police personnel suffered minor injuries as a result of stone-pelting.