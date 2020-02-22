The Debate
UP: Agra DM, Police Brief On Details Of US President Trump's Visit To Taj Mahal On 24 Feb

Law & Order

Ahead of Trump's visit to Agra, the Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh along with Agra Police held a press conference to brief about the details of PO

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

Ahead of Trump's visit to Agra, the Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh along with the city police held a press conference to brief about the details of POTUS's visit to the city. Agra has been preparing for US President Donald Trump's visit, walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal have been painted with images of the American leader on Friday. Trump is slated to visit the Taj Mahal on February 24.

Read: Ahmedabad-Agra-Delhi: Here's how US President Donald Trump's India visit will pan out

'Events set up throughout the route'

"He is supposed to arrive at 4.30 pm to Agra and then visit the Taj Mahal. Soon after, he will depart from here because this is an en-route program. The main program is in Delhi and Ahmedabad," said the police official. Agra DM Prabhu Narain Singh stated that the UP government had over 3000 artists working to beautifying the city. As per the sources of Republic Media Network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be accompanying US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on their visit to Agra.

Read: PM Modi not to accompany US President Donald Trump on visit to Taj Mahal

Read: Security Across Ahmedabad Heightened For President Trump's Maiden Visit On Feb 24

"After 20 years, Agra has received this opportunity and privilege to host the US President. It showcases the level of security and management of Agra. Throughout the route, we will not just be doing our duty but people and artists will also be showcasing their enthusiasm," added the police official.  

Read: Agra decked with billboards to welcome US President Donald Trump

