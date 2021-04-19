Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC Orders Lockdown In 5 Cities Till April 26 To Break COVID Chain

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in 5 cities till April 26 to break the chain of COVID-19 infection. While mentioning that the restrictions will be applicable to Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur from the night of April 19, the court advised the state government to impose a complete lockdown in Uttar Pradesh for a period of at least two weeks. The division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar contended that the stricter novel coronavirus curbs would also ensure that the frontline healthcare workers get respite and can pay more attention to the patients who are already admitted.

Blaming the government for not planning in advance for the second COVID-19 wave, the HC observed, "If popular government has its own political compulsions in not checking public movements during this pandemic, we can not remain mere passive spectators. Public health is the top most priority and call of the moment and any complacency of any degree today will cause havoc to people. We can’t shirk away from our constitutional duty to save innocent people from the pandemic which is spreading due to the negligence of a few."

During the last hearing, it stressed the need for restricting public movement for 7-10 days to break the chain of the infection. The matter will be heard next at 11 am on April 26. At present, there are 1,91,457 active cases in UP while 6,50,333 patients have been discharged and 9830 fatalities have been recorded.

UP government to impose strict restrictions, not lockdown

UP Government will not impose a complete lockdown in the cities but impose strict restrictions. The UP Government is submitting its reply before the Court on its observations: ACS- Information, Navneet Sehgal — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2021

Here are the new curbs ordered by HC till April 26: