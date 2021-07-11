Arrested Al-Qaeda Terrorists Planned Serial Blasts In Lucknow Before Independence Day: DGP

GK Goswami, the Inspector-General of UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad spoke to Republic on Sunday afternoon as a massive security operation was being carried out in Lucknow which led to the arrest of two terror suspects, reportedly linked to Al Qaeda. Based on the information recovered so far, the ATS IG said a serial blast was expected by terrorists in the near future.

"We have found several explosive materials and weapons during the raids. We have learnt that some of their associates have fled. We have cordoned off the area to nab them. The terrorists have been trained by Al Qaeda. The police have busted the AQIS module. As per the information gathered so far, it is suspected that the conspiracy for a serial blast was going on for long, and an incident could have taken place in the near future," Goswami told Rpeublic TV.

When asked if the ATS will carry out raids in the nearby areas, the IG said they they plan to conduct searches in other routes as well and will work on the same very soon.