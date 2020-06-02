BJP Leader's Minor Son Shot Dead After Argument Over Grinding Grain In UP's Baghpat

In a shocking incident, a minor was shot dead on Monday over an argument on the issue of grinding grain. A group of 20 to 25 people in Basoli village of Baghpat shot the 15-16-year-old son of a BJP leader after an argument they had with the minor boy's family a day earlier. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and the family has been assured that strict action will be taken, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

"Some villagers had entered into an argument with the 15-16-year-old boy's family a day earlier over grinding of grains. Today, they called some other people from outside, close to two dozens in number, and shot him dead. Further, when the villager assembled they also fired at them. Two assailants were beaten to death by the villagers," Yadav told reporters.

Padam, the BJP leader who also holds the charge of the district's backward class unit, said that the assailants were from nearby villages. They had earlier attacked his uncle's son and now killed his son.

"They had earlier injured my uncle's sons and today they killed my son. The assailants were from nearby villages, we need justice from the administration," Padam said.

