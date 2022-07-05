Uttar Pradesh: Bomb Hurled During Birthday Celebration In Prayagraj; One Person Detained

In a major development coming in from Uttar Pradesh, a clash between two groups of students turned violent during a birthday celebration in Prayagraj following which bombs were hurled at one group.

The incident of the bombing came to light from the Sangam area of Prayagraj near a Hanuman temple on Monday night when a group of students was celebrating a birthday party when some youth arrived on bikes and started abusing them and hurled bombs. Following this, both sides got engaged in a violent clash.

Three boys were injured in the incident.

Speaking about the same, Dinesh Singh, SP Prayagraj, said that a bomb was hurled by one group over the other which was celebrating a birthday. Three sustained minor injuries and are out of danger, he added.

“They were celebrating a birthday party of a boy named Ishaan. During this while, another group, which they knew well, came and dropped a bomb on them. The doctors said that the injuries to three persons are minor. We are probing the reason behind the incident", SP Singh said adding that one person has been also taken into custody for questioning suspecting some past reason behind the matter.

“One person is in custody who will be questioned to ascertain who else was there. We are sure there is some history to it. Minors are also included in the case. We will make arrests in the case,” he said.

(Image: ANI)