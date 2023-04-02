Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Booked For 'indecent And Objectionable' Remarks On PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked state Congress General Secretary Sachin Chaudhary for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a senior police official on Saturday. Chaudhary allegedly passed the offensive comments during a press conference. A video of his speech has also been accessed by the police, said the official.

"An FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing leader Akshit Agarwal against a Congress leader. During a press conference, some objectionable words were spoken by a Congress leader," Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra said. Action will be taken soon against the General Secretary, Chandra added.

BJP slams UP Congress leader for 'indecent' remarks

Meanwhile, Agarwal, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district unit office in-charge, told reporters that the Congress leader made the remarks against the prime minister during a press conference on Friday. At the press meet, Chaudhary targeted Prime Minister Modi over the Adani issue.

Agarwal added a video clip of the Congress leader’s “indecent and objectionable” remarks has gone viral on social media. The Congress leader also made certain objectionable remarks against Hinduism, he alleged. Further investigation is underway.

Sushil Modi files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi surname' remark

Meanwhile, Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has filed a defamation case against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. Taking cognisance of the matter, the court issued a summon to the Congress leader on April 12. SD Sanjay who appeared for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi said the order was issued by additional chief judicial magistrate Adi Dev under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It empowers the court to summon the accused to record their statement.

Notably, the Surat District Court last week found Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation over his 'Modi surname' remark and sentenced him to two years in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 15,000. The Congress MP, however, secured bail. The case was related to Gandhi's alleged remark that he made in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019, where he asked why all thieves have Modi as their common surname.

(With agency inputs)