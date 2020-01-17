Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh On Kanpur Horror: "We Will Initiate Probe"

Responding to Republic’s exposé about the Kanpur horrific murder of a woman on Friday, UP DGP OP Singh stated that the police would examine the matter. He gave an assurance that the police would initiate a probe. The DGP was addressing a press briefing to announce the capture of Jalees Ansari, the convict speculated of being involved in at least 50 bomb blast cases across the country.

UP DGP OP Singh said, “We will definitely look at it. Now that you have revealed it, we will initiate a probe into this matter.”

What is the Kanpur case?

The case dates back to 2018 when the modesty of a minor girl was outraged by five individuals in Kanpur. As two witnesses recorded their statements in front of the police, the accused were jailed. However, they managed to obtain bail a year later. Since then, they were putting pressure on the witnesses to withdraw their statements.

Despite all the threats, the witnesses including the victim’s mother refused to budge. On January 10, 2020, the accused accosted the witnesses when no one else was around. They brutally beat up the two witnesses with stones and sticks. While both of them were subsequently admitted to the hospital, the victim’s mother passed away after seven days. As per sources, two of the 5 accused are still absconding.

Husband narrates his ordeal

The husband of the deceased woman talked about the brutal attack on his family members. He stated that he along with son were working at the shop. Moreover, he mentioned that the accused were already facing a case under the POCSO Act.

“My wife and daughter had gone to the dentist. That is when the accused attempted to launch a brutal attack on them. There is an ongoing case lodged against these men under the POCSO Act. My son and I were at the shop when this attack took place,” the husband of the deceased woman remarked.

