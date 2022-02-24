Uttar Pradesh: Father Of Bulandshahr Rape Case Victim Reaches SC, Seeks SIT Probe

A month after the gruesome gang-rape incident from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the case has now reached the Supreme Court. The father of the 16-year-old victim has filed a plea seeking a court-monitored investigation in the matter alleging that the Uttar Pradesh Police is not capable of doing an independent probe in the matter. The plea which demands either for SIT or CBI probe in the matter states that there has been no proper investigation so far in the case and it should be headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court.

Apart from that, the victim's father has also alleged the government officials of destroying the existing evidence in the case and further claimed of the victim's family members being illegally arrested. Also, alleging Uttar Pradesh government officials of forcefully cremating the body of the rape victim, he has sought protection for himself as well as for the witnesses of the case.

This came just a month after the brutal gang-rape case that surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar in a small village named Dharau.

Bulandshahr rape case

The incident reportedly took place on January 21, 2022, when a 16-year-old girl from a backward community was killed by a Brahmin man in Dharau. She was found dead while her alleged killer was found half-conscious with slit wrists and neck lying near to him.

As claimed by her family, the girl was abducted, gang-raped, and later killed by a group of Brahmin men, who were provided protection by local BJP MLA Anil Sharma, a minister in the state government. Apart from that, the police allegedly also forcefully cremated the body of the victim in the dead of night by intimidating her family members further evoking the 2020 Hathras rape case.

Later, the police had reportedly claimed that the girl was not raped and was killed by the one man alone with whom she had a relationship in the past.

With ANI inputs, Image: Shutterstock/Pixabay