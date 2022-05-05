Uttar Pradesh: Fearing CM Yogi's 'bulldozer Action', Rape Accused Surrenders To Police

Fearing the Uttar Pradesh government-led bulldozing of properties, a rape accused surrendered at Kishangarh police station of Fatehpur district. The surrender came to the fore after Uttar Pradesh police gave the accused an ultimatum that his property would be razed if he did not surrender to authorities. As a part of the bulldozer threat issued by UP Police, five gangrape accused in Ambedkar Nagar on April 7 surrendered at the police station fearing bulldozer action.

Notably, sources confirmed that bulldozer action can be ordered by UP Police only after adequate probe has been carried out to affirm that the accused is the culprit.

It may be noted that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a bid to safeguard girls and women in the state, ordered bulldozer action against perpetrators of rape crimes, moreover, ordered the demolition of their houses if the accused failed to admit to their crime.

As reported by ANI, the five men who were accused of gang-raping a minor girl in the Jiuli village, surrendered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station on Thursday morning along with their family members and also apologised for their actions with folded hands in front of Station House Officer (SHO), Jaiprakash Singh.

This came after the Ambedkar Nagar police had earlier verified and identified the culprits of the incident and further threatened their families of using bulldozers over their houses if the accused failed to surrender.

Concerning the same, the Ambedkar Nagar police also posted the pictures of the accused and shared a detailed account of the incident stating that an order was initiated for investigating the case and arresting the accused in the rape case.

A similar incident had taken place in UP's Saharanpur district which sent across a similar message and deterrent effect. The Saharanpur police reached the house of two brothers, with a bulldozer, who were accused of gangraping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage.

In visuals that went viral on the internet, the police not only threatened to demolish the house upon failing to surrender within 48 hours but demolished the first three steps of the flight of stairs outside the property.