Uttar Pradesh: FIR Lodged Against SP Leader Azam Khan For Allegedly Threatening A Witness

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan at Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district for allegedly threatening a witness in a case against him.

The FIR also names five other unidentified accused. The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 195A (Threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The FIR alleged that four to five unknown people reached the house of a witness in a case related to Azam Khan. They intimidated the witness to not record the statement. A probe has been launched into the case.

Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail in May after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged case of cheating. He was lodged in prison since February 2020 as many cases are registered against him.

SC rejects Azam Khan’s plea to quash proceedings in fake birth certificate case against his son

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's petition challenging the Allahabad High Court's order refusing to quash the proceedings against him in an alleged forged birth certificate matter of his son.

The apex court refused to interfere with the High Court order saying that it does not see any reason to do so. The Samajwadi Party leader had challenged an order of HC which rejected his petition. He had urged Allahabad High Court to quash the chargesheet and entire proceedings of the criminal case.

A case was registered against Azam Khan and others alleging that the hatched well-planned conspiracy for personal interest had got issued two dates of birth certificates of their son, namely, Abdullah Azam Khan, of two different districts.