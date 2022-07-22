Uttar Pradesh: Four Families In Rampur Get Threat Letters From ISIS; Police Ups Security

At least four families in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur received threat letters allegedly from ISIS on Friday, triggering panic in the state. The letters were found wrapped in envelopes outside some homes in the Anwa village of Shahbad early

morning.

The sender claimed to be a member of a terrorist organization and threatened to kill the family members if they did not flee the village. The letters, written in Urdu and English, also mentioned the names of investigative agencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The incident has sent the state police department and intelligence agencies into a frenzy. Security has been beefed up in the area, and the Intelligence Bureau has been tasked with finding the source of the letter.

"Going by the handwriting, all four letters were written by the same person who claimed to be a member of a terrorist organization. There was ISIS written in the letter, which threatened to kill the family members. We have informed the IB and Special Branch regarding this and are trying to ascertain the source of the letter. We have increased protection in the area," Shahbad SP told reporters.

The Shahbad Police has handed over the investigation of the entire matter to the Additional Superintendent of Police which is yet to arrive on a conclusion.