Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Kanhaiya Yadav's Daughter Found Dead During Raid; SHO Suspended

The daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli after police raided his house on Sunday. Following the incident, a crowd gathered outside the house alleging that the girl was thrashed to death by a police officer.

Speaking to reporters about the death of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav, Sanjeev Singh, District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi said, "Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died." Speaking about the younger daughter of the gangster who was also allegedly beaten and has suffered injuries, DM Sanjeev Singh said, "She is currently admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment."

DM Varanasi further noted that the officer who allegedly thrashed the girl to death has been suspended. "The SHO was suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased," DM Singh said.

It is alleged that SHO Uday Pratap Singh of Sayedaraja Police Station had assaulted the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav, after which she was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

'Police assaulted daughter': Samajwadi Party

After the daughter of a gangster, Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid in UP, local villagers gathered outside Yadav's residence and started protesting against police officials. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers also reached the spot and joined the protest against the police.

"Police went to the house of Kanhaiya Yadav. He was not there. Then they assaulted his daughters. The elder one has died while the younger one is admitted to the hospital," said SP leader Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav said.

It is significant to mention that, earlier on Sunday, the UP police officer, SP Ankur Aggarwal said, "Police reached suspect Kanhaiya Yadav's house. But he was not there. The police then went ahead. Later we got the news that the girl died." Aggarwal further said, "From the initial investigation, it appears to be a suicide, but we will wait for post mortem report." He also said, "An investigating team has been set up and if any police officers are found irresponsible in this, suitable action will be taken against them."

UP Police raid gangster Kanhaiya Yadav's house in Chandauli



A video was viral in which a woman died. Police reached suspect Kanhaiya Yadav's house; he wasn't found. Probe underway;prima facie suicide,we're awaiting post mortem report. Sufficient police deployed:SP Ankur Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/CsAQrxO1bI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2022

(Input with ANI)